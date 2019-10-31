Rwanda: Local Banks Incur Rwf20 Billion Annually Handling Cash

31 October 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Collins Mwai

Rwandan banks spend between Rwf18 billion and Rwf20 billion annually handling cash further pointing to the extent of cash dominance in the economy.

Rwanda Bankers' Association President Maurice Toroitich explained that cash dominance drives up the cost of operations among local banks.

The cost of handling cash is higher than the profits of the all local banks with the exception of Bank of Kigali.

Toroitich said that further analysis shows that banks spend between Rwf3 billion and Rwf5 billion transporting cash, an expense which would have been avoided with further uptake of cashless payments.

Other costs incurred in handling cash includes cost of insurance, losses in cash handling, paper work among others.

The Government also incurs growing cost due to the dominance of cash in the economy. For instance, National Bank of Rwanda Governor John Rwangombwa said that the cost of producing currency is estimated at $1.5 million annually.

He, however, noted that the cost of handling cash was much higher as it takes multiple forms. The Central Bank has launched a campaign seeking to drive uptake of cashless payments and transactions.

The campaign, among other things, seeks to look into issues that could be holding back cashless payments and transactions as well as encourage the public to embrace the trend.

Eric Rwigamba, the Director-General of the Financial Sector Development at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, said that dominance of cash in the economy was also getting in the way of access to credit for SMEs and start-ups due to the lack of financial history.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/ByCollinsMwai

Cashless penetration is measured by aspects such as volume of transactions, usage, footprint of infrastructure such as point of sale machines, value of e-payments to Gross Domestic Product which currently stands at 34.6 per cent.

Currently, there is evidence that there is much to be done in various aspects. For instance, in Rwanda, for 100,000 people, there are only 39 point of sale machines while in economies such as Singapore, the number is estimated at over 700.

Also, despite the increase in volumes and value of mobile financial services, further review of the data shows that a majority of it goes to airtime purchases, cash-in and cash-out (Money transfers).

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
Business
East Africa
Banking
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
African Countries Rush to Sign Nuclear Energy Deals With Russia

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.