Nigeria: Boko Haram - Govt Lifts Ban On Mercy Corps, Action Against Hunger

Photo: Marco Verch/Flickr
Boko Haram.
30 October 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abdulkareem Haruna

The Nigerian government on Wednesday eased its ban on the operations of two international non-governmental organisations weeks after the military shut down their operations in the country's North-east region.

Last month, soldiers sealed off offices of the Mercy Corps and Action Against Hunger following an allegation that they were "aiding and abetting" the activities of Boko Haram insurgents.

This allegation was not proven beyond the claims made by the military.

Last week the United Nations Under secretary, Mark Lowcork, visited the country and had talks with relevant government agencies on the strained relationship between the government and the agencies.

After his visit, Mr Lowcork announced the resolutions in a media statement.

"I have received assurances from the relevant authorities that the suspension of the activities of Mercy Corps and Action Against Hunger announced in September will be lifted in the next few days."

Temporal reprieve?

On Wednesday, the Nigerian government said it has "temporarily lifted the ban".

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, disclosed the new development at a news briefing Wednesday in Abuja.

The minister said all regulations must be in place "to support the efforts of the government to end terrorism in the North-east."

"The suspension of the two international Humanitarian organisations - Mercy Corps and Action Against Hunger is temporarily lifted," she said.

"The concerns and recommendations of the board of inquiry will continue to receive attention and scrutiny to address the issues raised and comply," she said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
African Countries Rush to Sign Nuclear Energy Deals With Russia

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.