Nigeria: Boko Haram - Govt Lifts Ban On Mercy Corps, Action Against Hunger

The Nigerian government on Wednesday eased its ban on the operations of two international non-governmental organisations weeks after the military shut down their operations in the country's North-east region.

Last month, soldiers sealed off offices of the Mercy Corps and Action Against Hunger following an allegation that they were "aiding and abetting" the activities of Boko Haram insurgents.

This allegation was not proven beyond the claims made by the military.

Last week the United Nations Under secretary, Mark Lowcork, visited the country and had talks with relevant government agencies on the strained relationship between the government and the agencies.

After his visit, Mr Lowcork announced the resolutions in a media statement.

"I have received assurances from the relevant authorities that the suspension of the activities of Mercy Corps and Action Against Hunger announced in September will be lifted in the next few days."

Temporal reprieve?

On Wednesday, the Nigerian government said it has "temporarily lifted the ban".

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, disclosed the new development at a news briefing Wednesday in Abuja.

The minister said all regulations must be in place "to support the efforts of the government to end terrorism in the North-east."

"The suspension of the two international Humanitarian organisations - Mercy Corps and Action Against Hunger is temporarily lifted," she said.

"The concerns and recommendations of the board of inquiry will continue to receive attention and scrutiny to address the issues raised and comply," she said.