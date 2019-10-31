Rwanda: How Access to Clean Water Increased From 26.3% in 1994 to 87.4%

Over the past 25 years, after RPA-Inkotanyi liberated the country, there have been remarkable achievements in improving access to clean water and sanitation services among Rwandans.

The management of Water and Sanitation Corporation (WASAC) says that among the achievements to celebrate 25 years of liberation include the satisfactory progress in increasing quantity of clean water and number of water supply systems that enhanced clean water access across the country.

The Fifth Integrated Household Living Survey (EICV5)- 2016/2017 indicates that 87.4 per cent of Rwandans have access to clean water having increased from 26.3 per cent in 1994 and before.

Those who have clean water access in their own homes have increased from 2.6 per cent to 9.4 per cent.

The research also indicated that generally, 27 per cent of households in Rwanda walk less than five minutes to reach clean water location while 61 per cent of them spend under 15 minutes.

The quantity of clean water produced per day has increased from 78,040 cubic metres in 1994 to 267,660 cubic metres per day and supplied to all parts of the country.

The households that have access to sanitation services have increased from 74.5 per cent in 2010 to 86.2 per cent currently.

Government of Rwanda has set a target of achieving 100 per cent access to clean water and sanitation services by 2024.

An increase in clean water supply systems

Samson Hategekimana, the Corporate Planning Division Manager at WASAC said that the achievements are the result of government efforts in proper planning and implementation of different projects.

"Since 2017, the government has increased the budget to construct water treatment plants and water supply systems across the country. New supply systems were constructed while the old ones were rehabilitated as the quantity of water increased," he said.

Over the past 25 years, new 15 water treatment plants have been constructed which provide 157,340 cubic metres of clean water per day while other 10 water treatment plants were increased capacity.

In order to increase water supply in Kigali city, Nzove II water treatment plant was constructed to supply 40,000 cubic metres per day.

Nzove I water treatment plant was constructed to supply 40,000 cubic metres and it has to be increased capacity to supply 65,000 cubic metres per day.

In general, the quantity of water supplied in Kigali City currently equals to 145,000 cubic metres per day.

In order to increase water supply in other cities, there is a project called "Lake Victoria Water Supply and Sanitation/ LV WATSAN Phase II) that continues to support Rwandans to access clean water in cities of four provinces.

In Kayonza district, there is a water treatment plant called Muhazi/LVWATSAN that provides 2,800 cubic metres every day.

There were also built a 12.5 Kilometer water supply system that connects to a water tank storing 1,000 cubic metres as well as 30 kilometres water supply systems set up in the town.

In Nyanza district, Mpanga water treatment plant was installed to supply 5,300 cubic metres per day while water supply systems from the plant were established to conduct water to a water reservoir storing 2,000 cubic metres.

And other 50 Km water supply systems were constructed to supply water in Nyanza town.

In Nyagatare district, Mirama water treatment plant and a water reservoir treating water from Muvumba River were set up.

The plant treats 2,400 cubic metres per day.

Muhazi I water treatment plant was constructed with the production of 3,960 cubic metres per day to supply water to Rwamagana and Kayonza districts.

In Rusizi district, LITRO water treatment plant has been completed with the capacity to supply 5,200 cubic metres of clean water to the areas of Giheke, Kamembe and Nkaka.

In Nkombo area of the same district, another water treatment plant with the capacity to produce 720 cubic metres was also constructed.

In Nyaruguru district, Nyabimata Water Treatment Plant providing 1,500 cubic metres and Mata treatment plant with 500 cubic metres per day were established.

720 cubic metres water treatment plant was set up in Ngoma district while another one of 2,880 cubic metres was set up in Muhanga district.

In a bid to cater for areas without enough access to clean water, WASAC constructed Kanyonyombya water treatment plant in Bugesera district supplying 5,000 cubic metres to Gashora and Rweru while Ngenda plant was also installed to supply 4,840 cubic metres.

A project was launched to construct Kanzenze water treatment plant to supply 40,000 cubic metres per day of which 30,000 cubic mtres have to be supplied to Kigali city whereas 10,000 cubic metres are to be supplied to Bugesera district.

The construction progress is at 60 per cent.

New Gihira water treatment plant will supply 15,000 cubic metres in Rubavu district while that of Mwoya will supply 3,000 cubic metres in Rusizi district.

Sake water treatment plant will provide 6,000 cubic metres per day in Ngoma district while Ngoma water treatment plant will supply 12,000 cubic metres per day to Nyagatare district.

Muhazi water treatment plant will supply 10,000 cubic metres to Gatsibo district while Kagaga plant in Muhanga district will produce 9,000 cubic metres.

Mushogoro plant will produce 7,000 cubic metres in Karongi District.

Busogwa water plant is expected to supply 12,000 cubic metres of clean water to Nyanza district while Mwange plant is expected in Gicumbi district.

Water supply systems expanded and renovated

Water supply systems in Rwandan cities have increased from 1,683 Km in 1994 to 12,190 Km in 2019 and to 12,459 Km supply systems in rural areas.

Among the constructed supply systems, including the one constructed by the water supply and sanitation project in rural areas called "PNEAR II" that has constructed 447 Km in six districts of Musanze, Rulindo, Gicumbi, Rutsiro, Karongi and Nyamasheke.

The project PEAMR (Projet d'Eau et d'Assainissement en milieu Rural) constructed 269 Km supplying water to 158,225 households in districts of Gatsibo, Nyagatare, Huye, Nyanza, Gisagara, Ruhango, Kamonyi, Rusizi and Nyamasheke.

Through the project PEPAPS to supply clean water and sanitation services in Southern Province, 628 Km were constructed supplying clean water to 298,246 people in the districts of Nyaruguru, Gisagara and Huye.

The project WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) constructed 646 Km supplying clean water to 522,669 population in Burera, Musanze, Nyabihu and Rubavu districts.

Through the project FEA (Fond de l' Eau et Assainissement), 86 Km of supply systems were built to supply water to 50,540 population in Nyamagabe and Nyaruguru districts.

Japanese government project, through JICA aiming to increase water access in Eastern province, constructed 92 Km of supply systems for 63,000 population in the districts of Kirehe and Ngoma.

Again 868.6 Km of water supply systems were established in Rulindo district to address water shortage for 323,045 population.

Other 637.7 Kilometres with 12 water supply systems to 335,306 people were constructed

These include supply systems of Ruhashya-ntyazo, Muyaga-Hakani, Mageragere-Nyaruyenzi, Ntoma-Musheri, Nyabizi -Butaro, Bureranyana-Tanda, Kivomo-Bigeyo, Kanyonyomba-WSS, Murama-Rwamiko-Bukure, Gihengeri-Ngarama, Ntwari-Kayenzi and the one supplying water to Gatonde and Gatunda hospitals.

Musheri water supply system with 98 Kilometres was set up to provide water to 45,000 people in Matimba, Musheri and Karangazi areas.

Among the completed water supply systems also include one of Butaro-Nyabizi in Burera district which has 35 Kilometres to supply water to 12,000 people.

In partnership with funders, WASAC has already constructed about 1,000 water dams across the country.

Some of the water dams include 58 that were dug in Northern Province and others in Eastern province in districts of Nyagatare, Kayonza, Gatsibo and Kirehe providing water to 100, 000 population.

Upgrading works

In a bid to build sustainable water infrastructure, WASAC has launched projects to upgrade water networks, rehabilitate the old and damaged ones as well as extending others in order to supply water to areas that still do not have access.

In Kigali City, a project that was launched to rehabilitate and extend water networks with 568 Km will be completed in 2020.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Environment Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

There is also a government project funded by the Japanese government which aims at reducing water that is lost in networks before reaching to beneficiaries.

Water losses will be reduced from 38.9 per cent to 25 per cent by 2024.

Water networks that are being constructed will be equipped with technology dubbed 'SCADA system' (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System) that monitors the supply system, water in reservoirs, water that has been used and water pressure that might damage pipes so that it is regulated.

Activities to construct water supply systems in six secondary cities have started while 1,112 Km of water supply systems will be rehabilitated and extended.

In Rubavu town, there is a project to rehabilitate Gihira water treatment plant with 8,000 cubic metres and build the new one to produce 15,000 cubic metres per day.

And 119 water supply systems will also be renovated.

At least 205 Km of water supply systems will be installed In Muhanga district and other sectors of Ruhango and Kamonyi districts.

At least 12 Km of water systems will be set up in Huye district while 163 Km will be rolled out in its suburbs.

Rusizi district will have 237 Km constructed and 47 Km will be scaled up in Musanze district and 115 Km in its suburb.

Nyagatare district will have 43 Km of water supply systems constructed.

Taking into account sanitation services, four waste treatment plants have been constructed in the districts of Gicumbi, Nyanza, Nyagatare and Kayonza.

More waste treatment plants are planned in the districts of Musanze, Karongi, Rusizi and Rubavu.

Another waste treatment plant is expected in Kigali city in Masaka while rehabilitation of 15 waste treatment plants will be done.

WASAC will construct Kigali centralized sewerage system that treats wastewater.

The main goal is to achieve 100% access to clean water as target by the Government of Rwanda.