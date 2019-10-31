Rwanda: Senate Gets New Committee Leaders

30 October 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Nasra Bishumba

Two weeks after they were sworn into office, members of the Senate have picked leaders for the five senatorial standing committees.

A substantial amount of parliamentary business is conducted through standing committees.

The elections took place Wednesday as the legislators held their first seating.

Senator Lambert Dushimimana was elected as chairperson of the Standing Committee on Political Affairs and Good Governance, while Hadidjah Murangwa Ndangiza was named the vice-chairperson.

John Bonds Bideri was picked to head the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Security, and will be deputised by Senator Jeanne d'Arc Mukakalisa.

The Commission of Social Affairs and Human Rights will be led by Senator Adrie Umuhire with and Faustin Habineza deputising him. Senators Juvénal Nkusi and Consolée Uwimana were elected chairperson and vice-chairperson, respectively, for the Economic and Finance committee.

Prof. Chrysologue Karangwa, Pélagie Uwera, George Mupenzi, Marie-Rose Mureshyankwano and Emmanuel Havugimana were elected as members of the disciplinary committee of the Upper House.

The committee will be headed by Karangwa with Uwera serving as the vice-chairperson.

A fortnight ago, veteran politician Dr Augustin Iyamuremye was picked by fellow senators as the President of the Senate, replacing Bernard Makuza.

Former Sports and Culture minister Espérance Nyirasafari was elected the vice president in charge of government oversight and legislative duties, while Dr Alivera Mukabaramba was elected as vice president for finance and administration.

There are 26 members of the Senate.

