Nigeria: #BBNaija - Tacha Deactivates Instagram Account

Photo: Africa Magic
Tacha.
30 October 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ayo Onikoyi

BBNaija ex-housemate, Tacha has deactivated her Instagram account. The reality TV star left her over 900,000 followers puzzled as to the reason behind her decision to deactivate her page on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.

Recall, she posted some adorable pictures yesterday, and also announced her new endorsement deal with Getfitng via her IG page.

For some, this won't come as a surprise as this is not the first time Tacha would leaving her social media followers in a state of confusion. Recall that a few weeks ago she deleted all her photos on Instagram which we all later got to understand was for rebranding purposes. The time she deleted her Instagram photos

Anita Natacha Akide who is popularly known as "Tacha" is one of the most talked-about BBNaija housemates on social media. The 2019 Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem ex-housemate was disqualified after an altercation with fellow housemate, Mercy.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

