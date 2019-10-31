Kenya: No Outpatient Services as Sh8 Billion KU Hospital Goes Live

30 October 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)

The much hyped opening of Kenyatta University Teaching Research and Referral Hospital (KUTRRH) began at a slow pace, admitting only 10 patients on the first day on Monday.

The Sh8 billion facility with 650-bed occupancy admitted two cancer patients while the rest were suffering from kidney and other complications.

Hospital Chief Executive Officer Andrew Toro said it was a good start and hoped to admit more patients in the coming days.

He said the 150 staff that they had sourced were undergoing orientation and hoped to become busier in the coming says.

He said once patients and other hospitals become aware of the referral facility and the service they offer, they will be able to receive more admissions.

During a tour at the hospital last week, Hospital Board Chair Prof Olive Mugenda said the hospital was purely a referral facility and would not attend to out-patients. She told locals not to flock the facility seeking outpatient services.

CANCER TREATMENT

The hospital, she added, will specialize in cancer treatment, renal and orthopedic healthcare. It has a fully operational oncology section and a renal unit. It also has a mortuary with a capacity of 130 which, however, is not yet functional.

The hospital's opening had stalled following management disagreement with KU questioning the hospital's board composition. KU fraternity felt being sidelined in the facility's management despite hosting it.

Prof Mugenda, who initiated the project about 10 years ago when she was KU Vice-Chancellor, regretted the delay in opening the hospital, which was scheduled to start admitting patients from August this year.

Kennedy Mweru could not hide his relief and joy after getting admission at the hospital. He had been referred to Kenyatta National Hospital but after finding out that KUTRRH was operational, he tried his luck.

"I had been seeking treatment at private hospitals and when they referred me to KNH, I was stressed due to the long queues at the facility. Then I was notified of the opening of this hospital and passed by. They admitted me and are offering excellent services," he said.

The hospital becomes the country's six referral facility and is expected to be officially inaugurated by President Uhuru Kenyatta. - Kna

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
African Countries Rush to Sign Nuclear Energy Deals With Russia

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.