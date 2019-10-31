Kenya: No Outpatient Services as Sh8 Billion KU Hospital Goes Live

The much hyped opening of Kenyatta University Teaching Research and Referral Hospital (KUTRRH) began at a slow pace, admitting only 10 patients on the first day on Monday.

The Sh8 billion facility with 650-bed occupancy admitted two cancer patients while the rest were suffering from kidney and other complications.

Hospital Chief Executive Officer Andrew Toro said it was a good start and hoped to admit more patients in the coming days.

He said the 150 staff that they had sourced were undergoing orientation and hoped to become busier in the coming says.

He said once patients and other hospitals become aware of the referral facility and the service they offer, they will be able to receive more admissions.

During a tour at the hospital last week, Hospital Board Chair Prof Olive Mugenda said the hospital was purely a referral facility and would not attend to out-patients. She told locals not to flock the facility seeking outpatient services.

CANCER TREATMENT

The hospital, she added, will specialize in cancer treatment, renal and orthopedic healthcare. It has a fully operational oncology section and a renal unit. It also has a mortuary with a capacity of 130 which, however, is not yet functional.

The hospital's opening had stalled following management disagreement with KU questioning the hospital's board composition. KU fraternity felt being sidelined in the facility's management despite hosting it.

Prof Mugenda, who initiated the project about 10 years ago when she was KU Vice-Chancellor, regretted the delay in opening the hospital, which was scheduled to start admitting patients from August this year.

Kennedy Mweru could not hide his relief and joy after getting admission at the hospital. He had been referred to Kenyatta National Hospital but after finding out that KUTRRH was operational, he tried his luck.

"I had been seeking treatment at private hospitals and when they referred me to KNH, I was stressed due to the long queues at the facility. Then I was notified of the opening of this hospital and passed by. They admitted me and are offering excellent services," he said.

The hospital becomes the country's six referral facility and is expected to be officially inaugurated by President Uhuru Kenyatta. - Kna