Kenya: Makwata Beats Muguna to Bag SJAK Award

30 October 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Prolific AFC Leopards striker John Mark Makwata has beaten Gor Mahia skipper Kenneth Muguna to bag the season opening Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) LG player of the month gong for August/September.

Makwata who made a return to the Kenyan Premier League after a stint in Asia has been the face of Ingwe's revival and his performances on the pitch for the 12-time league champions have earned him the plaudits for the season opening months.

The former City Stars and Ulinzi Stars marksman bags his second player of the month gong, having also done so in his high scoring adventure with Ulinzi Stars in 2017.

He not only beat Gor's skipper Muguna and compatriot Boniface Omondi to the gong, but also teammate Benjamin Ochan.

With just four matches played over the period Makwata helped himself to three match winning goals that swayed fourteen votes from the SJAK football commission his way.

Muguna on the other hand scored twice and created two assists when K'Ogalo thrashed Tusker in the opening day of the season.

Makwatta however edged the Gor skipper as K'Ogalo only played twice in the league this season.

The third finalist Ochan played a key role in Ingwe keeping three clean sheets. The Ugandan goalkeeper made crucial saves that propped him in the running for the season's first accolade.

Makwata took home a 49 inch television set courtesy of LG. The monetary incentive previously enjoyed by winners is lacking since the withdrawal of Sportpesa as title sponsor.

SJAK is in the process of looking for alternative sponsorship to take up the financial bit and restore the award to its original make up. Previously, winners would pocket Sh100,000 with the rest of the squad sharing a similar amount.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
African Countries Rush to Sign Nuclear Energy Deals With Russia

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.