Kenya: Makwata Beats Muguna to Bag SJAK Award

Nairobi — Prolific AFC Leopards striker John Mark Makwata has beaten Gor Mahia skipper Kenneth Muguna to bag the season opening Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) LG player of the month gong for August/September.

Makwata who made a return to the Kenyan Premier League after a stint in Asia has been the face of Ingwe's revival and his performances on the pitch for the 12-time league champions have earned him the plaudits for the season opening months.

The former City Stars and Ulinzi Stars marksman bags his second player of the month gong, having also done so in his high scoring adventure with Ulinzi Stars in 2017.

He not only beat Gor's skipper Muguna and compatriot Boniface Omondi to the gong, but also teammate Benjamin Ochan.

With just four matches played over the period Makwata helped himself to three match winning goals that swayed fourteen votes from the SJAK football commission his way.

Muguna on the other hand scored twice and created two assists when K'Ogalo thrashed Tusker in the opening day of the season.

Makwatta however edged the Gor skipper as K'Ogalo only played twice in the league this season.

The third finalist Ochan played a key role in Ingwe keeping three clean sheets. The Ugandan goalkeeper made crucial saves that propped him in the running for the season's first accolade.

Makwata took home a 49 inch television set courtesy of LG. The monetary incentive previously enjoyed by winners is lacking since the withdrawal of Sportpesa as title sponsor.

SJAK is in the process of looking for alternative sponsorship to take up the financial bit and restore the award to its original make up. Previously, winners would pocket Sh100,000 with the rest of the squad sharing a similar amount.