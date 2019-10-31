Nigeria: Obasanjo Travelled More Than Buhari - Oshiomhole

Photo: Friends of Europe/Flickr
Olusegun Obasanjo.
31 October 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has dismissed as "incorrect" the notion that President Muhammadu Buhari engages in frequent trips than his predecessors.

Oshiomhole, who fielded questions from journalists yesterday in Abuja, said President Buhari was yet to match former President Olusegun Obasanjo regarding the number of foreign trips.

He picked holes in the arguments by critics citing a book the late Gani Fawehinmi wrote where he calculated the number of days Obasanjo spent in foreign lands during his eight-year tenure.

"Saying the President engages in frequent trips is not correct. I remember very well, there is no president in recent Nigeria's history, since 1999 till now, that travelled out of Nigeria as much as former President Olusegun Okikiola Aremu Obasanjo did.

"If you check through your newspapers and play back some of your electronic coverages, you will find where Gani Fawehinmi (of blessed memory) took time to calculate the number of days President Obasanjo was out of Nigeria, visiting foreign countries.

"He even tried to calculate the number of hours he was spending in the air compared to the number of hours he was spending on Nigeria's soil," he said.

On the statement credited to the chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay, saying that he had advised him to stop being combative, Oshiomhole said he would not reply the respected elder but rather consult him to clarify his position on the series of allegations over the crisis in the party in Edo State.

