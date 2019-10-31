Nigeria: Arik Not Qualified As National Carrier - Govt

Photo: Premium Times
Arik Airline.
31 October 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, says Arik Air is not qualified as national carrier.

The minister said this yesterday while briefing State House correspondents after a meeting of the Federal Executive Council presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

"Arik, as presently constituted, is not in line with the thinking of the ministry. It will not be able to give us that airline that we need.

"However, Arik as an entity, since it is private-sector driven, can either buy shares in the new ventures or invest in any manner in the business as presently approved.

"The carrier that I intend to bring is such a carrier that will support national economy, with $450m GDP for 200m people, very equipped to compete favourably.

"We are not saying once we have a national carrier, every other airline goes down. No. It is our duty to continue to support businesses," Sirika said.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said the FEC approved N5.72bn for construction and consultancy services of the National Deposit Insurance Corporation offices.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said the FEC approved N718m for the supply of land mobile security scanner for Lagos Port.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Governance
Transport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
Shock As 50 Firms Cling to Half of Zimbabwe Bank Balances
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.