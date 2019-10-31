Nigeria: Arik Not Qualified As National Carrier - Govt

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, says Arik Air is not qualified as national carrier.

The minister said this yesterday while briefing State House correspondents after a meeting of the Federal Executive Council presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

"Arik, as presently constituted, is not in line with the thinking of the ministry. It will not be able to give us that airline that we need.

"However, Arik as an entity, since it is private-sector driven, can either buy shares in the new ventures or invest in any manner in the business as presently approved.

"The carrier that I intend to bring is such a carrier that will support national economy, with $450m GDP for 200m people, very equipped to compete favourably.

"We are not saying once we have a national carrier, every other airline goes down. No. It is our duty to continue to support businesses," Sirika said.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said the FEC approved N5.72bn for construction and consultancy services of the National Deposit Insurance Corporation offices.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said the FEC approved N718m for the supply of land mobile security scanner for Lagos Port.