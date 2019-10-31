Nigeria: Senate President Congratulates Buhari, APC On Supreme Court Ruling

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the ruling of the Supreme Court Wednesday, which dismissed the appeal by the opposition PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Mr Buhari was declared the winner of the February 23 presidential election having amassed 56 per cent of the votes as against Mr Abubakar's 41 per cent, according to the electoral commission.

Mr Abubakar rejected the result, heading to the tribunal to lodge his complaint. The court ruled against him last month.

An appeal at the apex court went the same way Wednesday.

The Senate President has termed this as an affirmation of the belief Nigerians have in the ruling APC and the incumbent Mr Buhari.

'Unanimous verdict'

Mr Lawan noted that the "unanimous verdict of the Apex Court has removed whatever doubt that might have been raised on the integrity of the last presidential election."

"Now that the litigation is over, we should all rally as one people behind the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, in his commitment to building the great nation of our dreams.

"The petitioners should gracefully accept the final verdict of our court of law while the winners should demonstrate magnanimity by extending the hand of fellowship to the opposition with a view to carrying all Nigerians along in the arduous task of nation-building."

He also advised the president to work on delivering his campaign promises by improving the lives of Nigerians and putting the nation on the path of sustainable development.

He pledged on behalf of the 9th National Assembly to raise the bar of legislation to "pursue harmonious relationship between the organs of government and among Nigerians for the unity, peace and progress of our fatherland."