South Africa: Strong Link Found Between Substance Abuse and Psychosis

analysis

Eastern Cape research aims to build a case for a better mental health treatment model in the province.

In the first study of its kind in the Eastern Cape, a young Port Elizabeth doctor found strong links between mental illness and high levels of "lifetime substance abuse" in patients admitted to the acute mental health unit at the city's Dora Nginza Hospital.

Before the study, carried out with the support of a grant by the Discovery Foundation, there were no other studies to inform policymakers on the links between substance abuse and mental illness in the province.

The research, by Dr Yanga Thungana, a psychiatrist at the acute mental health care unit at Dora Nginza Hospital in Port Elizabeth, supported by two professors from the Walter Sisulu University, Zukiswa Zingela and Stephan van Wyk, is the first in a series to build a case for a better treatment model for the province.

"We are going to do a few further studies to enable us to present the Department of Health with solid evidence for policy change," Thungana said.

In his study, he looked at data of 12 months of admissions for patients who presented with first onset psychotic episodes.

Of...