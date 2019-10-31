Nigeria: Bayelsa State Oil and Environmental Commission to Meet IOCs, Subsidiaries

30 October 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)

Following testimonies and documents received from individuals and other concerned bodies, the Bayelsa State Oil and Environmental Commission (BSOEC) has formally invited the management of all National, International oil companies and their Nigerian subsidiaries operating in Bayelsa State to a meeting with the Commission.

The Secretary of the commission Dr. Kathryn Nwajiaku -Dahou who confirmed the invitation, explained that the meeting which comes up on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Royal Tulip Castle Hotel, Yenagoa, by 10am is to ensure that the views of all stakeholders, including those of International and National oil companies operating in Bayelsa that are yet to meet with the BSOEC, are reflected in the final report. .

The BSOEC chaired by the Archbishop of York, United Kingdom, Dr John Sentamu, was established by Governor Henry Seriake Dickson in March 2019, pursuant to the Commissions of Inquiry Law of Bayelsa State 2006 to investigate the environmental and human damage caused by the operations of oil companies in particular as a result of oil spills in Bayelsa State.

According to Nwajiakou - Dahou, this open and final invite is premised on the fact that the BSOEC, having received testimonies from individuals and other diverse groups impacted by oil and gas activities, would not want to send a report without meeting with all the relevant bodies, having toured the nook and crannies of Bayelsa state

Nwajiaku also said that the BSOEC toured most of the spill sites, Local Council Areas and villages seriously affected by the spills and pollution, gathering relevant information that will form part of the report to be sent in at the end of the assignment.

The committee also confirmed that in the last six months the members held town Hall meetings with traditional Rulers, Youth Groups and women for direct discussions with those involved and suggestions on the way forward.

