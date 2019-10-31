Uganda: Troy Sentenced to 14 Years Over Singer Mowzey Radio's Death

Photo: Pixabay
31 October 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Eve Muganga

The man who was early this week convicted with manslaughter over the death singer Moses Sekibogo alias Mowzey Radio has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Godfrey Wamala alias Troy was on Monday this week found guilty of manslaughter and not murder which he had been charged with.

Justice Jane Abodo of Entebbe High Court on Thursday reiterated that Wamala did not have malice aforethought (intention) to kill Mowzey despite the fact that the Goodlyfe Crew member died following a bar brawl.

The judge, however, noted that Wamala is to spend 13 years, three months and four days in prison because he has already served one year, eight months and 26 days in Kigo Prison.

According to Justice Abodo, Wamala has a right to appeal if he's not satisfied with her decision.

Read the original article on Monitor.

More on This
Mowzey Radio's Death - Ugandan Bouncer Guilty of Manslaughter
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock As 50 Firms Cling to Half of Zimbabwe Bank Balances
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.