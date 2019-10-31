Uganda: Troy Sentenced to 14 Years Over Singer Mowzey Radio's Death

The man who was early this week convicted with manslaughter over the death singer Moses Sekibogo alias Mowzey Radio has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Godfrey Wamala alias Troy was on Monday this week found guilty of manslaughter and not murder which he had been charged with.

Justice Jane Abodo of Entebbe High Court on Thursday reiterated that Wamala did not have malice aforethought (intention) to kill Mowzey despite the fact that the Goodlyfe Crew member died following a bar brawl.

The judge, however, noted that Wamala is to spend 13 years, three months and four days in prison because he has already served one year, eight months and 26 days in Kigo Prison.

According to Justice Abodo, Wamala has a right to appeal if he's not satisfied with her decision.