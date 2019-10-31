Malawi: Lack of Information Bringing Down Malawi Women Entrepreneurs

30 October 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanangwa Mtawali

Lack of information has been singled out as the reason most women entrepreneurs have poor business, financial management and marketing skills that bring down their businesses.

The women entrepreneurs with Nkombezi and Kuwali sitting (center) in front row

Director of SMEs and Registrar of Cooperatives in the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Wiskes Nkombezi, said this on Monday in the Capital Lilongwe at the opening of a three day skills development training for twenty women entrepreneurs.

The training has been organised by Civil Society Agriculture Network (CISANET) in partnership with African Capacity Building Foundation to increase the women's knowledge in business management, networking and access to finance and markets.

The training is the first in the series of two trainings scheduled for this week targeting forty women entrepreneurs.

"There is a lot of information out there which women entrepreneurs must learn to access and process in order to use it for running their businesses. That information is important because it would enhance their capabilities to run their businesses.

"If the women run their businesses well enough, they would get more profits and help create more wealth for the nation," said Nkombezi.

Nkombezi added that there is the need for a multi-stakeholder approach in dealing with problems of access to finance, markets and training among women entrepreneurs.

"The Ministry of finance has already started through the introduction of the MK8 billion loan facility targeting women and youths. There is also the NBM Development Bank which is targeting small and medium enterprises with loans of up to MK200 million.

"As Ministry of Trade, our focus is on increasing access to markets. Then there is the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Trust, a government agency which focuses on training of small and medium enterprises through a business incubation centre at Mponela.

"We intend to open two more business incubation centres, one in the Northern Region and another in the Southern Region. There is the need for more stakeholders to join hands with government in these efforts as CISANET and African Capacity Building Foundation have just done," he said.

According to National Director for CISANET Pamela Kuwali, participants to the training were identified from a pool of participants after a call for proposals to attend the training.

She said they are targeting women who already have businesses to enable them grow their businesses with the skills they will acquire after attending the training.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Business
Southern Africa
Women
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
African Countries Rush to Sign Nuclear Energy Deals With Russia

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.