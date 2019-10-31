South Africa: Less Than Honourable Treatment At the Hands of Parliament's Education Committee

opinion

It is disappointing and disheartening to have to remind parliamentarians of SA's ethos of public involvement as well as their duties in facilitating a participative democracy as mandated by the Constitution.

On 22 October 2019, public interest legal organisations SECTION27 and the Equal Education Law Centre (EELC) appeared before the Basic Education Portfolio Committee in Parliament to present our research reports relating to various issues affecting the delivery of the right to basic education.

The audience that the two organisations received before the committee was antithetical to the notion of participative democracy. The organisations faced a barrage of hostile comments and interrogative questions from members of the ruling party, most of which were unrelated to the substance of their research reports being presented before the committee.

From the perspective of SECTION27, our organisation was keen for the opportunity to meet the new committee members for the first time. We also looked forward to the opportunity for a substantive engagement on our report titled "Towards safe and decent school sanitation in Limpopo: The most fundamental of dignities."

SECTION27 has been working with schools, parents and learners in Limpopo over the last seven years on issues relating to school sanitation. Most notably,...