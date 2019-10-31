Kenya: 42 Witnesses to Testify in Sharon Murder Case

Migori Governor Okoth Obado (R), his personal assistant Michael Oyamo (C) and County Clerk Casper Obiero in a Nairobi Court on May 29, 2019, during the hearing of an application for judge Jessie Lessit to recuse herself from the case.

The prosecution will be calling 42 witnesses in the trial of Migori Governor Okoth Obado and two others who have been charged with the murder of Sharon Otieno and her unborn baby.

Appearing before Justice Jessie Lessit on Tuesday, the prosecution said it will first be calling two protected witnesses when the trial starts in December.

Mr Obado, 60, his personal assistant Michael Oyamo, 40, and Mr Caspal Obiero, a clerk in Migori County, have denied murdering the 26-year-old Rongo University student and her unborn baby on the night of September 3 and 4, last year, at Owade in Rachuonyo Sub-county, Homa Bay County.

TRIAL

But before the trial starts, parties will argue whether lawyers representing the victims' family can cross-examine witnesses. The application will be heard on November 11 as directed by Justice Lessit.

Mr Obado was released after paying a bail of Sh5 million and posting in court two sureties of Sh5 million each.

Mr Obiero and Mr Oyamo had initially been denied bail by Justice Lessit, who had ruled that releasing them was likely to disturb public order and peace.

They, however, appealed against the decision and were granted a cash bail of Sh1 million each or an alternative bond of Sh2 million by the Appellate court.

While releasing them, Justices Mohamed Warsame, Daniel Musinga and Otieno Odek said it was obvious that the governor wields considerable political power and influence in the county compared to the duo.

SHARON ABDUCTED

"If peace and order have continued to prevail in the said county since the release of the Governor on bail, we do not see why the same would be disturbed by the release of the appellants herein on bail pending their trial," the judges said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sharon and a companion were abducted in Homa Bay on September 3 and while the companion managed to escape by jumping out of the later found the following day in a thicket near Oyugis Town.

During the hearing of the bail application, the prosecution opposed their release arguing that they have evidence that Ms Otieno was lured to her death.

Further, the prosecution said a confession allegedly made by one of the persons, initially arrested over the murder, made it even a compelling reason to deny Mr Obado bail, as he was extremely dangerous.

INTIMIDATED

Then, family members of Ms Otieno had allegedly been threatened and intimidated and the prosecution said, they had a reason to be apprehensive.

Mr Obado had initially been barred from going anywhere within 20 kilometres of Homa Bay County boundary and was warned against contacting or intimidating, "whether directly or by proxy" any of the witnesses in the case.

The Migori County boss later went back to court asking a review of the terms- especially travelling anywhere closer to Homa Bay, arguing that it was causing him difficulties as the Governor.

Justice Lesiit, heard his pleas and reviewed the order but was refrained from mentioning or discussing Ms Otieno and or the case in gatherings or political meetings. He heeded the Judge's warning and has kept of the subject.

The three accused persons had initially been charged with the murder of Sharon but the charge sheet was later amended to include the killing of the baby she was carrying in her womb. The trial will start on December 2.