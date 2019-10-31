Kenya: Nyandarua Traders Protest Over Filth at Engineer Market

Traders in Engineer town in Kinangop Constituency, Nyandarua County are protesting over the filthy state of the market whose condition has been worsened by the ongoing rains.

The traders want the county government to cover the huge potholes and trenches left by the floods, which have become breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

"We are unhappy that the cleaners are using the garbage collected from the market to cover the deep potholes and trenches. The garbage produces a strong stench when vehicles drive over them," said trader Milka Njeri.

Ms Wairimu, a fruit vendor, says efforts to have the town cleaners cooperate have been in vain.

FILTHY BUSINESS

The most affected areas are the fruits and vegetable sections of the market, and the main bus park located within the market centre.

"We are losing business, the market is filthy and inaccessible, we live in fear of a disease outbreak. We are requesting the intervention of the county boss Governor Francis Kimemia," said Ms Wairimu.

She recalled an incident where a pregnant mother suffered a dislocated leg after slipping in one of the flood-filled trenches at the market on Monday morning.

Mr Jackson Kamande, a driver, said the bad state of the market is a nuisance and a danger to pedestrians, who have resulted to using the Njabini-Ol Kalou highway to avoid going through the market, causing heavy traffic jams.