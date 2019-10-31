Kenya: Court Rules Water Firm to Seek County's Consent to Review Tariffs

30 October 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ndung'u Gachane

The High Court in Murang'a has issued a landmark ruling on water tariffs, dealing Water Services Board (Wasreb) and water companies a major blow.

In the petition filed by the Murang'a County government challenging Murang'a South Water and Sanitation Company (Muswasco) and Wasreb for reviewing water tariffs upwards, Justice Kanyi Kimondo said that the two respondents can only do so after getting express authority from the county government.

Although Wasreb maintains that its mandate is to evaluate and recommend water and sewerage tariffs for the county water services providers and approve the imposition of such tariffs in line with consumer protection standards, the judge noted that it could only do so in consultation and with consent from the county government.

TARIFFS APPROVAL

"In view of express letter of the Constitution, it remains doubtful that the second respondent (Wasreb) can approve water and sewerage tariffs to the water service providers without consultation or consent of the county government. Any other interpretation would defeat the objects and principles of devolution decreed by Article 174 and 175 of the Constitution," the judge said when delivering his ruling on Tuesday.

"A permanent injunction is granted restraining the first and the second respondents (Muswasco and Wasreb) from reviewing water tariffs without the express consent of the petitioner," the judge ordered.

Muswasco, through its managing director, had told the court that it has the authority from the county to provide water and sanitation services to its area of jurisdiction.

The company further said it had applied to Wasreb for the review of tariffs, accusing Governor Mwangi Wa Iria's administration of jeopardising its work by lowering the water tariffs.

But the judge noted that the Section 120 of the County Governments Act provides for tariffs and pricing of public services.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Environment
Water
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
African Countries Rush to Sign Nuclear Energy Deals With Russia

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.