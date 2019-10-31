Zimbabwe: Masepe Opens Up On City's Future

31 October 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Tadious Manyepo

Harare City chairman, Alois Masepe, says the Premiership club will remain intact -- with or without the City Council's financial backing.

The municipal club have largely depended on the City of Harare coffers for survival since their inception.

But the Mayor of Harare, Herbert Gomba, on Tuesday announced plans by the municipality to stop funding sports teams, including the Sunshine Boys.

Masepe allayed fears the team would collapse. "Of course, we are a council team but you may already know that we have been doing a lot in terms trying to attract partners," said Masepe.

"I should say we have been very successful in this endeavour. We are one of the few clubs in the country who have shirt sponsors.

"We have a huge pool of players, right from the academy, Second and First Division but we have been able to sustain them.

"Look at our club system and you will see what exactly am I talking about."

Masepe said Harare City have a full complement of staff who have been working to ensure the team attract sponsors.

"We are one of the teams who have been able to attract sponsors who have been bankrolling our Player of the Match and Player of the Month prizes.

"That shows we are a team which is worth their salt when it comes to attracting corporate partners.

"We have a fully-operational marketing department, headed by Osborne Maranda, which has done very well in bringing business to the club.

"In a nutshell, Harare City will always be there as we have systems in place to support the club." There were also fears that the twinning arrangement the club have with Waddilove and Rufaro High schools would be affected.

Twenty of their boys are at Waddilove while 12 girls have been placed at Rufaro in Masvingo.

"Everything will remain the same. We are actually identifying more players to second at these schools.

"We are here to develop soccer in the country," Masepe said.

