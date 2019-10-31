Zimbabwe: All Set for Zanu-PF National Youth Assembly Meeting... Party Retains Chiredzi RDC Ward 12 Seat

All is set for the Zanu-PF National Youth Assembly meeting scheduled for today, where the party's First Secretary, President Mnangagwa, is expected to interface and address youths on numerous issues that are affecting their lives.

The youths will have an opportunity to present issues affecting them to the President.

The party's secretary for YouthAffairs Cde Pupurai Togarepi confirmed yesterday that members of the National Youth Assembly from the provincial level to the national executive arrived in Harare yesterday for the interface meeting.

"All is set for the big event," he said.

"At least 500 delegates from the national executive have already confirmed their participation."

The Youth League yesterday held a national executive meeting in preparation for today's indaba.

"We held an executive meeting today (yesterday), where members were put in various thematic committees," he said.

The programme, Cde Togarepi said, will start at 9am.

"All members are expected to be seated by 9am," said Cde Togarepi.

"Members from different thematic committees will make presentations.

"After presentations from thematic committees, the President will give his keynote address."

Ministers responsible for Youth, Finance and Economic Development, Mines, Industry and Commerce and Agriculture have been invited to make presentations on issues relating to youth empowerment.