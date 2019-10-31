Kenya: CS Magoha Impressed With Low Number of Pregnant Candidates

30 October 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Pius Maundu

Education Cabinet Secretary, George Magoha, is impressed by the reduced cases of KCPE candidates expectant during the examination period this year.

He said that the 20 cases of pregnancy among girls sitting the end of primary school test this year as compared to dozens reported last year during the same period, was encouraging.

This, the minister said, is an outcome of good parenting.

"I am actually shocked that only one case has been reported in Taita Taveta County. None has been reported in Makueni. We are talking about 20 cases nationwide. This is a huge reduction from last year.

GOOD PARENTING

"It is important to give credit to our parents to continue to parent their children. Taking care of children does not mean giving money to them. The best thing you can give to your child is your time. Because your time is part of your life," Prof Magoha said on Wednesday.

He spoke while overseeing the examinations at Mtito Andei Primary School in Makueni County. He also oversaw the test at Muthungue Primary School in Makueni County.

The minister emphasised that the government was committed to delivering an examination without hitches.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Health
Education
Children
Pregnancy and Childbirth
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid
African Countries Rush to Sign Nuclear Energy Deals With Russia

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.