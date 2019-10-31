Kenya: CS Magoha Impressed With Low Number of Pregnant Candidates

Education Cabinet Secretary, George Magoha, is impressed by the reduced cases of KCPE candidates expectant during the examination period this year.

He said that the 20 cases of pregnancy among girls sitting the end of primary school test this year as compared to dozens reported last year during the same period, was encouraging.

This, the minister said, is an outcome of good parenting.

"I am actually shocked that only one case has been reported in Taita Taveta County. None has been reported in Makueni. We are talking about 20 cases nationwide. This is a huge reduction from last year.

GOOD PARENTING

"It is important to give credit to our parents to continue to parent their children. Taking care of children does not mean giving money to them. The best thing you can give to your child is your time. Because your time is part of your life," Prof Magoha said on Wednesday.

He spoke while overseeing the examinations at Mtito Andei Primary School in Makueni County. He also oversaw the test at Muthungue Primary School in Makueni County.

The minister emphasised that the government was committed to delivering an examination without hitches.