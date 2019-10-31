Zimbabwe: 6 Machete Robbers Nabbed

31 October 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Victor Maphosa

Police have arrested six men who allegedly stormed Syndicate Mine in Esigodini in the dead of the night while armed with machetes and axes before robbing the firm of gold ore.

The daring robbers allegedly beat up three security guards manning the premises and ordered them to load the ore into their gateway vehicle before driving off.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests.

"Police in Esigodini have arrested six men in connection with a case of robbery that occurred at Syndicate Mine, Esigodini on October 21 at around midnight," he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the security guards alerted the mine owner who met the getaway car as he was heading for the mine and gave chase.

"He caught up with the taxi at Esigodini Tollgate and alerted police officers on duty who arrested the accused persons and recovered the gold ore," he said.

The arrest come barely a week after police in Kadoma arrested five suspected armed robbers on allegations of robbing artisanal miners of gold ore.

The five, who were armed with machetes, reportedly pounced on unsuspecting miners and forcibly took away nine bags of gold ore.

