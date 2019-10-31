Zimbabwe: Maruwa Wants to Sneak Into Title Race

31 October 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

Black Rhinos coach, Herbert Maruwa, believes they still have a chance to sneak back into the Castle Lager Premiership football title league race.

They take on TelOne in a Castle Lager Premiership match at Rufaro this afternoon.

Chauya Chipembere last collected maximum points back in August when they defeated Triangle 2-1 before managing three draws in a row.

The team will face a rejuvenated TelOne side who have been doing well under coach Rahman Gumbo.

"I think we have everything to play for, we still have ample time to sneak back into the race as we still have seven games to play which translates to 21 points," said Maruwa.

"We need to collect maximum points and it begins with our next fixture against TelOne.

"We know they have been doing well and are a changed side but we also have something to play for and that is to make a statement in the championship race.

"We have played TelOne twice and on both occasions we came out victorious but we cannot take that into consideration as this is a new game altogether."

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Soccer
Southern Africa
Zimbabwe
Sport
across allAfrica.com
