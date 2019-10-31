South Africa: Springboks - South Africa's Symbol of Hope

30 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — The Springboks know that when they take to the field in Saturday's Rugby World Cup final against England, it will be about more than just rugby.

That is the view of forwards coach Matt Proudfoot .

The Boks, two-time World Cup champions having lifted the trophy in 1995 and 2007, will be representing one of the most passionate groups of supporters in Yokohama.

Ever since they won the tournament in 1995, rugby in South Africa has been about so much more.

"I think South Africa as a country has got a lot of challenges," said Proudfoot.

"But we are resilient people. We understand what it means to live at the tip of Africa. But it is a country with a hell of a lot of pride in their national identity.

"I suppose the history and what '95 meant for the country created a new opportunity for people in South Africa.

"The Springbok is the tool people use as a symbol of hope, a symbol of opportunity. It shows, if you look at the stories of the players in the team, what can be achieved with hard work. I suppose it is wrapped up in the psychology of a lot of people.

"South Africans love the game. We grow up with it in the schools, young boys play it, and it is a highly supported activity back home.

"From a young age, you get indoctrinated into the game, and there is no better symbol. When you see a player become a Springbok, they change, and they pass it on to the country.

"There is a real connection between the Springbok player, and what it means to be a Springbok, and the supporter back home."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 11:00 (SA time).

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
Shock As 50 Firms Cling to Half of Zimbabwe Bank Balances
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.