Congo-Kinshasa: After Surviving Ebola, Food Can Be a Lifeline in North Kivu, DRC

24 October 2019
Radio France Internationale
By Laura Angela Bagnetto

Workers lift sacks of rice, beans, and salt for a WFP food distribution for Ebola survivors in Beni, North Kivu, DRC RFI/Laura Angela Bagnetto

While the focus on Ebola, the deadly hemorrhagic virus is typically health, food is an important part of the process, whether keeping up your strength or preventing the spread of the disease by receiving food from the World Food Programme's Ebola response in North Kivu, and now, Ituri regions. And food can also help with stigma, too, for Ebola survivors. RFI's Laura Angela Bagnetto was in Beni and Butembo in the DRC to find out how the food distributions worked:

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

