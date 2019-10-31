Sudan: Protest in Port Sudan Against Haya Locality Officials

Port Sudan — Resistance committees from various towns and villages of Red Sea state protested in Port Sudan on Tuesday to demand the dismissal of the executive director and another administrative officer of Haya locality.

The protest took place in front of the secretariat of the Red Sea state government.

In the past few days, Haya has witnessed protest activities, including a blockade of the highway that links Port Sudan to Khartoum.

Protesters carried banners denouncing the deterioration of health services. They pointed to the weak response of the executive director to the spread of fevers and his lack of interest in the livelihood of ordinary people in general.

Shortages

The protestors claim the executive director created the current shortages of bread, fuel and electricity.

They also claim he contributed to the spread of life-threatening diseases by not enforcing that gold mining companies in the locality stop using toxins.