Sudan: Students Protest High North Kordofan Exam Fee

30 October 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Um Rawaba — Hundreds of students in Um Rawaba in North Kordofan demonstrated on Tuesday against high registration fees for the secondary school examinations, popularly known as 'the Sudanese Certificate'.

The students marched across the town and shouted slogans such as "the students want the fees reduced".

The students said a statement that the state Ministry of Education set the registration fees for the exams at SDG 366 ($8.15*), while fees in Khartoum are just SDG 75 ($1.66). They gave the authorities two days to reduce the fees. If this does not happen, the students threatened to escalate their protests.

Last school year 517,000 secondary school students in Sudan took part in the examinations. 70,9 per cent of all the students passed the exam.

* As effective foreign exchange rates can vary in Sudan, Radio Dabanga bases all SDG currency conversions on the daily US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS)

