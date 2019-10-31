South Africa: Solidarity Report - 'NHI Will Destabilise SA Healthcare Sector'

31 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Chanel Retief

Trade union Solidarity has released a 24-page report on the incoming National Health Insurance and its impact on the healthcare industry. The union says the consequences of its implementation will be nothing short of disastrous.

The National Health Insurance (NHI) has been under discussion for years, but with the process moving at what Solidarity considers to be a rapid pace, the trade union felt it important to release its report into the NHI.

The union says healthcare workers need the opportunity to contribute their "knowledge, insight and opinion" to the NHI and say why they believe it to be a "bad idea that will weaken" the healthcare system.

A previous study was conducted in July 2019 with participation from Solidarity members only. However, when Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize tabled the NHI Bill in Parliament in August 2019, Solidarity sent out questionnaires to 7,443 healthcare practitioners in the private and public sector across South Africa, to which they received 651 responses.

The report focuses on healthcare practitioners who are mostly general practitioners, specialists in their field of study or registered nurses. Most practitioners who took part in the study were from Gauteng, although Solidarity did receive responses from other provinces....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

