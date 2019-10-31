Sudan: Sit-in At Khartoum Hospital

Khartoum — Residents of the El Doroshab district in Khartoum North staged a sit-in at the Ali Abdelfattah Hospital on Tuesday. The protestors claim that the hospital administration ignores their demands to hire more medical staff and improve the conditions in the hospital.

The protestors said that the sit-in would last from 9 am to 7 pm. The sit-in is taking place within the hospital, but not were the patients are treated.

Neglected

According to the protestors, patients are neglected at the hospital. They also point to a lack of medical staff.

The protestors said that the sit-in would continue until their demands are met. These include the dismissal of the hospital administration.