Sudan: Oil Spill in West Kordofan

30 October 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Lagawa — Water and oil are leaking from an oil well in West Kordofan, contaminating an area of two square kilometres, the West Kordofan Health Ministry reports.

The oil spill occurred in the area of Shag El Aradeib in Lagawa locality.

The acting governor of West Kordofan, Maj Gen Abdallah Mohamed, announced a committee has been dispatched by the state Ministry of Health and Social Development to investigate the facts and to study the effects of the spill on people and animals.

He stressed the need for coordination between the safety unit of the oil company and the West Kordofan Health Ministry. He also emphasised the need to apply international safety standards in oil production in Sudan in order to reduce the risks and the environmental impact of oil spills.

Information campaign

The governor directed the state Ministry of Health to carry out information campaigns in oil production areas, to inform the people of the dangers of spilled oil, and living close to oil fields. He also sent a medical team to the area of the oil spill to treat victims and to submit a medical report.

The governor said he requested the Sudanese government to send a specialised technical committee from the federal Ministries of Health, Agriculture, and Energy and Mining, to study the environmental impact of the leak.

