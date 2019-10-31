South Africa: SA Entries Closed for 2020 Comrades Marathon

Cape Town — The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has announced that South African entries into next year's 95th Comrades Marathon are officially closed.

This, after the South African-specific entry cap of 25 000 was reached a short while ago, and barely three days after the entry process opened.

CMA Race Director, Rowyn James said in a press statement, "We have seen an unprecedented demand for entry into the Comrades Marathon. The rapid uptake of entries by our South African athletes has been phenomenal."

James has advised runners that no further online or walk-in entries from local athletes will be accepted, stating that the Comrades Marathon bank account has been temporarily frozen so as not to accept any further bank deposits or EFT's.

James has also confirmed that entries postmarked on Wednesday, October 30 will be accepted.

"We do regret that we cannot accept any further entries. As custodians of The Ultimate Human Race, we are obliged to protect the integrity of the event and the safety of our athletes," said James.

The 95th Comrades Marathon will be a Down Run on Sunday, June 14, 2020 .

The race starts at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall at 05:30 and ends 12 hours later at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, covering a 90,2km distance.

This will be the 47th Down Run in Comrades history.

- Comrades Marathon Association

Source: Sport24