South Africa: Double Delight for Dlamini On Origins Series

Cape Town — Nobuhle Dlamini claimed her second consecutive Origins of Golf victory when she won the final tournament on the series by three shots at the Simola Golf and Country Estate on Wednesday.

Dlamini closed with a one-under-par 71 to win on level par 144, adding to her victory in the Selborne tournament earlier in October.

The Sunshine Ladies Tour professionals have competed alongside the men's Sunshine Tour professionals in the five 36-hole pro-ams of the Origins of Golf series, but also playing in their own individual women's competition for their own prize money.

"It's amazing. To win two out of two is great. And I've won on two totally different golf courses, which is good for the confidence," said Dlamini, who joins Casandra Hall as the only Sunshine Ladies Tour professionals to have won twice on the Vodacom Origins of Golf series this year.

Lejan Lewthwaite finished second on three-over-par 147 after a final round of 71. Her title hopes were dashed by a six-shot penalty she incurred in the first round for placing on her first three holes, and with no placing in effect this week.

Source: Sport24