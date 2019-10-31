Sudan: People's Demands Are Legal and Shall Be Implemented - Geziera States' Wali

Medani — The caretaker Wali (governor) of Geziera State, Maj. Gen. Ahmed Hannan Subair, affirmed that his office is opened for all those who seek provision of services in the state.

He made the affirmation during a visit he paid Wednesday to Kamilin Locality where he met with a sit-in protesters who were representing resistance committees and the Forces of Freedom and Change.

He stressed that the protesters' demands are legal and shall be implemented.

Meanwhile, the representative of resistance committees, Dr. Omar Ahmed Mirghani, said that the sit-in protesters demanded dismissal of the Executive Director and heads of the administrative units in Kamlin Locality and relieving all the former regime elements, besides confiscation of National Congress Party's properties.