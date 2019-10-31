Sudanese Alliance for Education Partakes in Global Skills Conference

30 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Sudanese Alliance for Education for All is taking part in the Global Social and Financial Skills Conference which began in Amsterdam on Wednesday and will last till November 1.

SAEA Media Secretary, Abdul-Elah Abdul-Gadir told SUNA that the conference aims to empower children world-wide through social and financial education and improvement of programs of Aflatoun International along with participation of international partners , government officials and specialists in this field to empower children and youth to make positive change in their life and communities.

It is worth mentioning that the SAEA delegation comprises besides the media secretary , Abdul-Elah Abdul-Gadir, the Alliance Secretary-General Naji Mansour, Educational expert at the National Centre for Curriculums , Dr Ma'awia Al-Sir.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Shock As 50 Firms Cling to Half of Zimbabwe Bank Balances
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Police Violently Move Refugees Outside UN Office

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.