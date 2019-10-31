Sudanese Alliance for Education Partakes in Global Skills Conference

Khartoum — Sudanese Alliance for Education for All is taking part in the Global Social and Financial Skills Conference which began in Amsterdam on Wednesday and will last till November 1.

SAEA Media Secretary, Abdul-Elah Abdul-Gadir told SUNA that the conference aims to empower children world-wide through social and financial education and improvement of programs of Aflatoun International along with participation of international partners , government officials and specialists in this field to empower children and youth to make positive change in their life and communities.

It is worth mentioning that the SAEA delegation comprises besides the media secretary , Abdul-Elah Abdul-Gadir, the Alliance Secretary-General Naji Mansour, Educational expert at the National Centre for Curriculums , Dr Ma'awia Al-Sir.