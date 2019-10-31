Sudan: Hamdouk Affirms Government Keenness to Complete Peace Process

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr.Abdalla Hamdouk has renewed government keenness to end the war and complete the peace building process, affirming the necessity for up rooting the war causes.

This came when Dr.Hamdouk met, Wednesday, a delegation of the Sudan Army Liberation Movement (Minawi leadership) headed by Guma Wakeel who stated in a press statement that he congratulated the Prime Minister and the Sudanese people on the formation of the transitional government.

He outlined that they came in the country to support the peace process, calling for postponement of the states governors' selection aand the legislative council until the completion of peace process.

He affirmed the end of war after Al-Basher system downfall.