Sudan: Meetings of Higher Sudanese - Russian Economic Committee to Be Held in Early December

Khartoum — Meetings of the joint higher Sudanese - Russian economic committee are due to be held in Khartoum in early next December, to be co-headed by the Minister of Energy and Mining, engineer Adel Ali Ibrahim, and the Russian Minister of Natural Resources, announced Sudan Deputy Ambassador to Moscow, Ambassador Onour Ahmed Onour, in a statement to SUNA.

He said that convocation of the meetings of the joint higher Sudanese - Russian committees comes in accordance with outcome of the recent Russian - African Summit in Sochi, Russia, and the meetings held between the Sudanese and Russian sides.

He stated that the meetings of the joint higher Sudanese - Russian economic committee will be followed by convocation of the joint higher committee.

He said that the Sudanese side hopes that the coming meetings of the joint higher committee will discuss issues of mining, petroleum and gas and ways to enable Sudan to benefit from the outstanding expertise in these fields, especially with regard to the technological mining, security and training and capacity building.

Meanwhile, the economic expert Dr. Usama Mohamed Ibrahim has described as great the Russian capabilities and expertise in the different exploration works, stressing the importance of benefiting from the Russian experiences in the field of training and qualification for the Sudanese cadres, hoping that Sudan will benefit from the Russian openness to Africa which was affirmed at the Sochi summit.

Dr. Ibrahim also appreciated the Russian efforts for reform at the international institutions, indicating that Russia offers projects of mutual benefit without any political conditions to the African countries, a matter that gives credibility to the Russian cooperation with the countries in Africa.