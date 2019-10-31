Sudan: Meetings of Higher Sudanese - Russian Economic Committee to Be Held in Early December

30 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Meetings of the joint higher Sudanese - Russian economic committee are due to be held in Khartoum in early next December, to be co-headed by the Minister of Energy and Mining, engineer Adel Ali Ibrahim, and the Russian Minister of Natural Resources, announced Sudan Deputy Ambassador to Moscow, Ambassador Onour Ahmed Onour, in a statement to SUNA.

He said that convocation of the meetings of the joint higher Sudanese - Russian committees comes in accordance with outcome of the recent Russian - African Summit in Sochi, Russia, and the meetings held between the Sudanese and Russian sides.

He stated that the meetings of the joint higher Sudanese - Russian economic committee will be followed by convocation of the joint higher committee.

He said that the Sudanese side hopes that the coming meetings of the joint higher committee will discuss issues of mining, petroleum and gas and ways to enable Sudan to benefit from the outstanding expertise in these fields, especially with regard to the technological mining, security and training and capacity building.

Meanwhile, the economic expert Dr. Usama Mohamed Ibrahim has described as great the Russian capabilities and expertise in the different exploration works, stressing the importance of benefiting from the Russian experiences in the field of training and qualification for the Sudanese cadres, hoping that Sudan will benefit from the Russian openness to Africa which was affirmed at the Sochi summit.

Dr. Ibrahim also appreciated the Russian efforts for reform at the international institutions, indicating that Russia offers projects of mutual benefit without any political conditions to the African countries, a matter that gives credibility to the Russian cooperation with the countries in Africa.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Business
East Africa
External Relations
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Shock As 50 Firms Cling to Half of Zimbabwe Bank Balances
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Police Violently Move Refugees Outside UN Office

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.