Gambia: Reason Gradually Setting in the Gambia

30 October 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Invitation extended to political parties' front liners and opinion leaders in The Gambia is proving to bear fruit. It is apparent that no force in the country is agitating for the overthrow of the Barrow administration.

A mature democracy will not wait until mayhem is caused and they try to promote cease fire and negotiation of settlement of dispute. All sectors of society are gradually finding their voices being amplified by radio stations. Assurances are being given that their cause is not a violent one. As the old saying goes, conflict is asleep and those who wake it up do so at their own peril. This lesson is gradually dawning on all Gambians who respect themselves and truly love their country.

