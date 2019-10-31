Gambia Given Clear Mandate After Germany Withdraws From Pursuit of Bakery Jatta

Germany have cleared the road for Gambia after they forgo plans to naturalise Bakery Jatta, Foroyaa Sport can reveal.

Jatta is a hot-cake and had interested the German FA after the European country's U21s coach Stefan Kuntz revealed intentions to feature the Gunjur-born in his squad for the Olympics.

Jatta's performances haven't gone unnoticed prompting the Germany U-21s gaffer to talk to their FA to pursue convincing the fast winger.

Gambia last week raced ahead of the European country to invite the player for the Scorpions' November match with Angola, including him in a provisional 36-man roster comprising thirteen strikers.

The GFF stood by the player during torrid moments he faced allegations of fraud hurled at him by the German press -charges he is still fighting off.

And having stepped in during those times, Gambia hopes the striker returns to favour by committing his allegiance to coach Tom Saintfiet and the Scorpions.

In a latest trajectory to the issue, the German FA Sports Director had inexplicably reneged from plans to have the winger commit his international allegiance.

The situation gives the GFF clear run at the prized asset who the nation hopes would turn up in the fixture against Angola next month.