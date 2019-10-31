Gambia: Jobe, Mbye Win Title, Promotion to Sweden's Premier League

Gambian pair Babucarr Jobe and Mohammed Mbye are champions of the Swedish second division, earning them promotion to the Scandinavian country's premier League.

Seen posing enthusiastically for the camera in celebration of their title triumph and eventual promotion, it was club side Mjallby's 2-0 Monday night victory that earned them the delight.

Striker Jobe, on ten goals and the highest goal-getter in the season, featured in the encounter from start to end of time while Mbye watched proceedings from the bench as Mjallby whacked Syrianska two unanswered goals.

It was the side's seventeenth (17th) win of the campaign in twenty-nine (29) outings, registering a combined five draws and seven losses, accumulating fifty-six (56) points in the process.