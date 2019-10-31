Gambia: Jobe, Mbye Win Title, Promotion to Sweden's Premier League

30 October 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Gambian pair Babucarr Jobe and Mohammed Mbye are champions of the Swedish second division, earning them promotion to the Scandinavian country's premier League.

Seen posing enthusiastically for the camera in celebration of their title triumph and eventual promotion, it was club side Mjallby's 2-0 Monday night victory that earned them the delight.

Striker Jobe, on ten goals and the highest goal-getter in the season, featured in the encounter from start to end of time while Mbye watched proceedings from the bench as Mjallby whacked Syrianska two unanswered goals.

It was the side's seventeenth (17th) win of the campaign in twenty-nine (29) outings, registering a combined five draws and seven losses, accumulating fifty-six (56) points in the process.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
External Relations
Sport
Soccer
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
Shock As 50 Firms Cling to Half of Zimbabwe Bank Balances
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.