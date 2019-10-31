Gambia: Security Forces Poised to Enforce Tobacco Control Act

Omar Conteh, the Communications Officer of 'Raid-Gambia' has disclosed that enforcement of the Tobacco Control Act will start soon.

He said Members of the Security Forces have been furnished with information on the Tobacco Control Act with a view to ensure its effective implementation which came into force since 1st October 2019.

Mr. Conteh in news brief on-line, said t 'Raid-Gambia' in collaboration with Ministry of Health recently convened a high-level meeting with Officers to enforce the Tobacco Control Act of 2016.

"The round table discussion was attended by Senior Officers from Gambia Police Force, Customs and Excise Department, Public Health Officers and environmental Inspectors and is meant to develop a roadmap and chart a way forward for the enforcement of the Act," he said.

The Tobacco Control Act was Gazetted since July this year, giving mandate to Officers and any other person authorized by the Minister to fully enforce the Act upon expiry of the grace period of three months from the day it was Gazetted on 1st October 2019.