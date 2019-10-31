Cameroon: Indian Hemp Cultivation in Fumbot

Two farmers specialised in the cultivation Indian hemp have been arrested in Fumbot by gendarmerie officials of the area. According to the security officers the two hectares farm has been destroyed .
