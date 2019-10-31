Africa: Zim Leads Mauritius Poll Observer Mission

CHAIRPERSON of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation President Mnangagwa has mandated Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo to lead the SADC Election Observation Mission (SEOM) to Mauritius. Mauritius goes to the polls on November 7 to elect National Assembly representatives. The SEOM will cover the period October 28 to November 13.

Minister Moyo is expected to launch the SEOM on November 2, 2019 and will release the preliminary statement November 9.

In a statement yesterday, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade spokesperson Mr Shepherd Gwenzi said, "Zimbabwe, as Chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation will lead the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM) to the Mauritius National Assembly Elections to be held on 7 November.

"As mandated by His Excellency, President Emmerson D. Mnangagwa, the Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, Hon Lt Gen (Rtd) Dr S.B. Moyo, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade will lead the SEOM to Mauritius covering the period 28 October to 13 November, 2019."

The SEOM's core mandate is to determine Mauritius' adherence to democratic values and principles envisioned in the SADC Treaty, the Protocol on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation; the provisions of the Revised SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections (2015); the Constitution and the Electoral Act of Mauritius.

Minister Moyo is expected to work closely with all relevant stakeholders to ensure the elections are conducted in a free, fair and credible manner and in accordance with the relevant statutes.

The elections will be observed based on a three-phase approach; the pre-elections phase, the elections phase, and the post-elections phase.

Minister Moyo, will be accompanied by Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo, who is the Alternate Head of Mission and senior Government officials who will serve as observers, media experts and drafters.

A report of the SADC Electoral Advisory Council (SEAC) Goodwill Mission to Mauritius shows that the country is ready to conduct the elections.