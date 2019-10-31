Africa: Zim Leads Mauritius Poll Observer Mission

Photo: New Zimbabwe
Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo (file photo).
31 October 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Africa Moyo Deputy News Editor

CHAIRPERSON of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation President Mnangagwa has mandated Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo to lead the SADC Election Observation Mission (SEOM) to Mauritius. Mauritius goes to the polls on November 7 to elect National Assembly representatives. The SEOM will cover the period October 28 to November 13.

Minister Moyo is expected to launch the SEOM on November 2, 2019 and will release the preliminary statement November 9.

In a statement yesterday, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade spokesperson Mr Shepherd Gwenzi said, "Zimbabwe, as Chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation will lead the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM) to the Mauritius National Assembly Elections to be held on 7 November.

"As mandated by His Excellency, President Emmerson D. Mnangagwa, the Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, Hon Lt Gen (Rtd) Dr S.B. Moyo, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade will lead the SEOM to Mauritius covering the period 28 October to 13 November, 2019."

The SEOM's core mandate is to determine Mauritius' adherence to democratic values and principles envisioned in the SADC Treaty, the Protocol on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation; the provisions of the Revised SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections (2015); the Constitution and the Electoral Act of Mauritius.

Minister Moyo is expected to work closely with all relevant stakeholders to ensure the elections are conducted in a free, fair and credible manner and in accordance with the relevant statutes.

The elections will be observed based on a three-phase approach; the pre-elections phase, the elections phase, and the post-elections phase.

Minister Moyo, will be accompanied by Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo, who is the Alternate Head of Mission and senior Government officials who will serve as observers, media experts and drafters.

A report of the SADC Electoral Advisory Council (SEAC) Goodwill Mission to Mauritius shows that the country is ready to conduct the elections.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Southern Africa
East Africa
Zimbabwe
Africa
Mauritius
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock As 50 Firms Cling to Half of Zimbabwe Bank Balances
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.