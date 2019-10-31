Zimbabwe: Just Call Them Drawnamos

Rusape — Just call then Drawnamos.

DeMbare coach, Tonderai Ndiraya, is increasingly getting frustrated by his team's failure to win games after the Glamour Boys gave away a lead yesterday to settle for a share of the spoils at Vengere.

This was DeMbare's 15th draw of the season and seventh in succession.

Sean Gona gave them a 55th minute lead but they surrendered the advantage 10 minutes later when Last Jesi scored from a free kick to restore parity.

The draw, however, was the fairest result.

There wasn't much action in the first half as both teams struggled to settle down until the 36th minute when Munyaradzi Mawadza cleared a Rodrick Mufudza shot from the line.

Dynamos took the lead in the 55th minute when diminutive attacking midfielder Gona capitalised on a communication breakdown between defenders Patson Jaure and Carlton Munzabwa to beat an advancing Tafadzwa Dube.

Two minutes later, Selemani Jarrison's effort from a free-kick was punched out for a corner by goalkeeper Dube.

Manica piled on the pressure in search of an equaliser but missed some fine chances with Stanely Ngala and Mufudza the culprits

The Gem Boys were awarded a free-kick in the 65th minute, just outside the box, and crowd favourite Jesi took responsibility.

He curled his effort over the wall and into the top angle with goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani rooted to his spot.

The goal sparked violent scenes on the terraces as opposing supporters fought against each other.

Manica Diamonds coach, Johanisi Nhumwa, praised his charges for the point gained.

"We collected a point, which is fine. In the second half we dominated possession but we could not utilise our chances and it's part of the game."

Ndiraya said he was worried by the number of draws.

"We are working very hard to win maximum points but it's not happening.

"The team has been failing to defend its lead in the past games. Of course, the team has youngsters but we have to collect maximum points for our supporters.

"Dynamos is a big institution which deserves wins," said Ndiraya.

Manica Diamonds . . . . . . . . . . . . . .(0) 1

Dynamos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 1