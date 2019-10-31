Zimbabwe: Kariba Tourism Fair Sparkles

NyamiNyami Festival brought Kariba to a standstill over the weekend as people from all walks of life converged at the Lake Harvest Harbour for festivities aimed at reviving tourism in the resort town. The festival, which was once hosted by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA), had been put on hold because of financial challenges.

However, after realising the need to revive tourism activities in Kariba through MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions), the ZTA and media conglomerate, Zimpapers, through Nyaminyami FM, partnered to bring the much celebrated festival.

Speaking on the just ended Nyaminyami Festival, ZTA acting chief executive Mr Givemore Chidzidzi said, "Festivals such as the Nyaminyami Festival present an opportunity to forget all our worries and celebrate the positive side of life, even if it is for a few days.

"They play an important role in nation-building; bringing people from every religious, economic and social background together.

"They divert peoples' attention from their demanding lives and amuse them in their leisure time."

Economic benefits may also accrue through, for example, improved economic stability in the area and improved infrastructure and amenities, which are important for developing destinations.

"The thrust of festivals is to generate or grow the local economy through attracting inward investment, new businesses or expenditure and increased tourist arrivals."