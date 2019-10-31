Zimbabwe: Kariba Tourism Fair Sparkles

31 October 2019
The Herald (Harare)

NyamiNyami Festival brought Kariba to a standstill over the weekend as people from all walks of life converged at the Lake Harvest Harbour for festivities aimed at reviving tourism in the resort town. The festival, which was once hosted by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA), had been put on hold because of financial challenges.

However, after realising the need to revive tourism activities in Kariba through MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions), the ZTA and media conglomerate, Zimpapers, through Nyaminyami FM, partnered to bring the much celebrated festival.

Speaking on the just ended Nyaminyami Festival, ZTA acting chief executive Mr Givemore Chidzidzi said, "Festivals such as the Nyaminyami Festival present an opportunity to forget all our worries and celebrate the positive side of life, even if it is for a few days.

"They play an important role in nation-building; bringing people from every religious, economic and social background together.

"They divert peoples' attention from their demanding lives and amuse them in their leisure time."

Economic benefits may also accrue through, for example, improved economic stability in the area and improved infrastructure and amenities, which are important for developing destinations.

"The thrust of festivals is to generate or grow the local economy through attracting inward investment, new businesses or expenditure and increased tourist arrivals."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Travel
Southern Africa
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock As 50 Firms Cling to Half of Zimbabwe Bank Balances
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.