Sudan: FM Receives Message From UAE Counterpart

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Asma Mohamedd Abdalla, received Wednesday a message from her UAE counterpart, Sheikh Abdalla bin Zayed, dealing with progress of the relations between the two countries.

The message was was handed to the Foreign Minister by the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Sudan,Hamad Al-Junaibi.

The minister has lauded progress of the bilateral relations between Sudan and the United Arab Emirates and the support being extended by the UAE government to Sudan, affirming Sudan keenness to strengthen further the bilateral relations.

The UAE ambassador appreciated progress of the cooperation between Sudan and his country, announcing that an economic delegation of the UAE would visit Sudan during November 20 - 21.