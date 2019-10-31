Sudan: FM Receives Message From UAE Counterpart

30 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Asma Mohamedd Abdalla, received Wednesday a message from her UAE counterpart, Sheikh Abdalla bin Zayed, dealing with progress of the relations between the two countries.

The message was was handed to the Foreign Minister by the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Sudan,Hamad Al-Junaibi.

The minister has lauded progress of the bilateral relations between Sudan and the United Arab Emirates and the support being extended by the UAE government to Sudan, affirming Sudan keenness to strengthen further the bilateral relations.

The UAE ambassador appreciated progress of the cooperation between Sudan and his country, announcing that an economic delegation of the UAE would visit Sudan during November 20 - 21.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.