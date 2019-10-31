South Africa: Van Breda Joins Kings On Loan

31 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Port Elizabeth — Worcester Warriors midfielder Scott van Breda has joined the Southern Kings squad on loan for the remainder of their tour.

Van Breda, who is no stranger to Kings rugby, joined the team this week and is expected to have a bench role for their game against Glasgow Warriors on Friday.

The utility back, who can cover just about any position in the backline, previously played for the Kings in 2013 and has over 60 caps for Eastern Province, the Kings' franchise partner.

He also played for Western Province and the Stormers in 2016 before moving to the Jersey Reds, where he was capped 16 times by the side before moving to Worcester in 2018.

Van Breda will cover the hole left by the injury to flyhalf Demetri Catrakilis and will return to his club when the Kings return home.

"It's great to have Scott here on loan from Worcester, the fact that he can cover any position in the backline allows us to use his variety and he has a wealth of experience that will be invaluable in the remainder of the tour," Kings coach Robbie Kempson said.

"More importantly he can cover every position in the backline and having him on the bench allows us to bring some calm if needed to the latter part of the game."

The Kings will face Glasgow on Friday night at the Scotstoun Stadium (21:35 SA time).

- PRO14 media

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

