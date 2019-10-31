Sudan: Madani Affirms Sudan's Keenness to Develop Economic and Trade Relations With Ethiopia

30 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Minister of Industry and Trade and acting Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Madani Abbas Madani has affimed his ministry's keenness on the development of the economic anf commercial relations with Ethipia for the mutual benefits of their both economies. The minister pointed out to the existence of various commercial and economic cooperation opportunities between the two countries.

He stressed the keenness of the leadership in the two countries to develop these relations to the far-off possible extent, particularly after the successful visit made by the Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdouk to Ethiopia and his meeting with the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abe Ahmed. "This meeting is an extension of those visits and communication between Ethiopia and Sudan," Madani said, after his meeting at his office in the ministry Wednesday with the Ethiopian Minister of Finance, Ahmed Rashidi, pointing out to the activation of the joint ministerial committees between the two countries and the removal of obstacles that hinder the development of these relations, which he described as strong. Madani added: "We want the economic and trade relations between Sudan and Ethiopia to be as strong as the political relations to support the economies of the two countries". The Ethiopian Minister of Finance Ahmed Rashidi described the meeting with his counterpart as fruitful and asserting the development of relations between the two countries as well as the implementation of agreements, which was signed during the visit of Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdouk to Ethiopia. He revealed that the meetings with the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abi Ahmed gave the green light for the launch of the relations to maximum horizon in all fields, especially economic, trade and customs fields besides the activation of all trade agreements. Rashidi said that the meeting discussed how to implement the agreement in the field of civil aviation and solving the problems of cooperation facing it. "We agreed to hold the Joint Ministerial Committee to review the agreements signed in the areas of trade, border trade and customs along the border between the two countries", he added, reiterating the keenness and interest of the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abe Ahmed to develop relations with Sudan in all fields.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Trade
Business
East Africa
Ethiopia
Sudan
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock As 50 Firms Cling to Half of Zimbabwe Bank Balances
Two South African Cabinet Ministers in Love Triangle - Tabloid

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.