Sudan: European Union Extends 466 Million Euros in Support to Sudan

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Asma Mohamed Abdalla, Wednesday received a delegation of the European Union and briefed them on the priorities of the transitional government, which are represented in the realization of peace and enhancing the economic conditions, a matter that necessitate support from the international community, lifting the restrictions imposed on Sudan and removing Sudan from the list of states sponsoring terrorism, affirming the importance of the EU support to Sudan.

The European Union delegation affirmed its support to Sudan, announcing that European Union countries will provide grants to Sudan amounting to 200 million euros and will be followed by 141 million euros, as well as 100 million euros and 25 million euros in the form of humanitarian aid.

He pointed out that they will study the needs of Sudan at the current stage and will coordinate with the competent authorities to support development projects in the country, indicating that the European Union will coordinate with international financial institutions to support Sudan to meet the urgent needs and to support the Sudanese economy.

The European Union urged the transitional government to exert efforts to boost Sudan reintegration into the international community and to help removing Sudan from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism, asserting its assistance to normalize Sudan's relations with international financial and economic institutions to enable the transitional government to address Sudan economic challenges.

The European Union has described as historic the political developments in Sudan, stating that the Sudanese people's peacefulness has become a source of inspiration to other peoples in the world, therefore the European Union countries aim to support the civilian government and to identify its current and future needs.