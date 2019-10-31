Gambia: Ministry of Justice Reacts to Allegation of Sexual Harassment by its Staff

The Ministry of Justice has on Wednesday reacted to allegation by a victim that she was sexually harassed by a staff of the Justice Ministry.

See below the press release issued by the Ministry of Justice:

The Ministry of Justice has followed with keen interest the proceedings of the TRRC on the 28th of October 2019 and is concerned to learn from the testimony of a Witness about an incident pertaining to sexual harassment involving a male staff of the Ministry of Justice.

Being a lead institution in the fight against sexual and gender based violence, the Ministry wishes to assure the Public it will fully corporate with the TRRC in its investigation in this matter.