South Africa: 'These Are Essentially Human Beings, People Like Us'

Distressing images of law enforcement officials evicting refugees and asylum seekers camped outside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees building in Cape Town on Wednesday morning has been beamed around the world. Babies were ripped from mothers' arms and at least 100 people were arrested. In this piece, Gift of the Givers' Dr Imtiaz Sooliman calls for a response that is humane, compassionate and practical.

The current impasse between foreign nationals and the United Nations necessitates a compassionate, humane and practical solution involving the UN, various organs of the South African government and the governments of origin of the foreign nationals.

The foreign nationals don't want to stay in South Africa. That is an established fact. They have been targeted, live in fear, their documents are not accepted and they are rapidly becoming unemployable for a myriad reasons, in an economically depressed and socially challenged South Africa.

The complication in this whole matter arises from the request of the foreign nationals to be granted asylum in a third country and not be repatriated to their country of origin (this is understandable given the terrible history of conflict in Africa). But is there any "third" country that is willing to...